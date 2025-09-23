Former CM Kamal Nath targets BJP govt over delay in soyabean procurement in MP

Bhopal, Sep 23 Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Tuesday that the state government is yet to send a mandatory proposal to the Union government for procurement of soyabean crop for this year.

Kamal Nath, who is an MLA from Chhindwara constituency, raised apprehensions, saying that the procurement process has been already delayed and this casual approach from the state government may affect farmers in the state.

The Congress leader said that previously the state government submitted its proposal to the Centre by last week of September.

Citing an instance during the year 2024, Kamal Nath reminded that the registration of farmers in the state had started from September 25, and the procurement process had begun from October 25.

He accused the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government of casual approach on the farmers' issues.

He said that the farmers would struggle at every step -- first to get adequate fertilisers during seeds sowing or cultivation of crops, and then for selling their crops.

"It is clear that the BJP government is deliberately delaying the submission of proposal to harass farmers. This delay will cause soyabean procurement at Maximum Support Price (MSP) late, and in the meantime, farmers will be forced to sell their soyabean crop to middlemen at lower rates," Kamal Nath said in a statement.

The Congress leader also alleged that due to negligible approach from the state government, farmers in Madhya Pradesh are made to suffer a lot and they are not getting fair prices for their crops.

He noted that currently, market price for soyabean crop is Rs 4,500 per quintal, whereas the Central government has fixed the MSP on soyabean at Rs 5,328 per quintal.

Kamal Nath claimed that the state government has adopted similar tactics on procurement of moong.

"The government delayed sending proposal for procurement of moong for a long time and then some news was circulated that moong procured from farmers was poisonous," he noted.

Kamal Nath said that later when the Congress and farmers held a massive protest, the state government initiated the procurement process of moong.

"I urge the Madhya Pradesh government to send the soyabean procurement proposal to the Centre on time and ensure that farmers get a fair price for their crop," the Congress leader added.

Often referred to as the 'Soyabean State of India', Madhya Pradesh transformed its agricultural identity through soybean farming, with the crop earning titles like 'Yellow Gold' and the 'Golden Bean of the 21st Century'.

Beyond its economic advantages, soyabean has enriched the state's soil health through its natural nitrogen-fixing properties, enhancing fertility and reducing dependence on synthetic fertilisers.

More than just an agricultural commodity, soyabean became the backbone of the state's economic revival, contributing significantly to livelihoods and industry growth.

