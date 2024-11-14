Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Wife Sunita Offer Prayers at Tirupati's Venkateswara Swamy Temple (Watch Video)

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Tirupati, earlier today.

Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Tirumala with his family on Wednesday, landing at Renigunta Airport from Hyderabad. He was greeted warmly by AAP leaders and supporters, with thousands of party workers, including women, gathering at the airport with banners, garlands, and placards, chanting slogans in his support. The former Delhi CM then proceeded to Tirumala by road.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in relation to the excise policy case. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail on May 10 to allow him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, after which he surrendered on June 2.

