Former Japanese PM Suga Yoshihide visits Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project site

Ahmedabad, July 5 A Japanese delegation, headed by Suga Yoshihide, Chairman of The Japan India Association and Former Prime Minister of Japan, made a visit today to the Sabarmati Multimodal Transport Hub & SBS launching site of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project.

The delegation's visit aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and promote Japanese investments in India.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project, often referred to as the "bullet train" project, is a flagship initiative between the two nations. It aims to revolutionise transportation in the region by establishing a high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The project will not only enhance connectivity but also foster economic growth and technological advancements in both countries.

The Japanese delegation's visit to the Sabarmati Multimodal Transport Hub & SBS launching site signifies Japan's commitment to the successful implementation of the MAHSR Project.

The delegation comprised Rajendra Prasad, Managing Director of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), a Member of the House of Representatives from the Japanese government, the Ambassador of Japan in India, and senior officers from JR East, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Suga, currently on an official visit to India since Tuesday, is leading a delegation consisting of more than 100 business members. The primary objective of this visit is to bolster economic cooperation between Japan and India by attracting Japanese investments into the country.

Apart from the visit to the MAHSR Project site, Suga's itinerary includes a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi later this week. The meeting between the two leaders is expected to address various bilateral issues and further strengthen the strategic partnership between Japan and India.

