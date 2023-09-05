Former Kerala Governor waits for 45 minutes to meet ASP in Bihar's Aurangabad

Patna, Sep 5 Kerala's former Governor and retired IPS officer Nikhil Kumar on Monday had to wait for around 45 minutes to meet the ASP, Aurangabad to register complaints of rising cases of theft in the city.

A native of Aurangabad district, Nikhil Kumar went to the residence of ASP Sweety Sehrawat after a number of people complained to him.

When he reached her residence at Dani Bigha, the security personnel informed him to wait as she is doing daily routine work at home. After 45 minutes, she came out from the residence and sat in her official vehicle to go to the office.

The former Governor, who was waiting with supporters at the DDC complex, sent his private secretary to fix a meeting with her but the latter informed him to meet her in office.

After repeated requests, the ASP was finally ready to meet the ex governor.

The ASP overlooked protocol despite being informed that the ex-governor came to her residence for the meeting.

Nikhil Kumar, during the gathering out on the road, said that he has tried to contact officials over the phone thrice but no one responded. He further said that he came here to register complaints about frequent thefts taking place in Aurangabad district as people are miffed over it.

"Over two dozen men came to us and complained about theft incidents in the last 2 days. A total of 28 theft cases happened in Aurangabad in August this year. Shockingly, the ASP and other officers are not picking the phones. I also asked what theft incidents are taking place, what police are doing," he said.

The ASP asked the ex-Governor to come to the office to discuss this matter. She also said that she would not meet anyone at her residence.

