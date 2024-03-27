Former wrestler held in Delhi for smuggling Malana cream from Himachal

New Delhi, March 27 A former wrestler was arrested along with his aide for smuggling ‘Malana Cream’ from Malana in Himachal Pradesh and selling the same in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused wrestler has been identified as Hanumante (30), a resident of Civil Lines, while his associate has been identified as Adnan Ahmed (32), a resident of Jamia Nagar.

The police also recovered 350 gm charas, valued at over Rs 10 lakh, from the possession of the accused, which was being transported in a Mercedes car.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Sanjay Bhatia, said that recently, the police received specific inputs that drug traffickers are procuring 'charas' from Malana and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh and selling the same in different parts of Delhi-NCR and other parts of India.

"Accordingly, a team laid a trap near the Wazirabad flyover and arrested two persons travelling in a Mercedes car. The identities of the two persons were later revealed as Hanumante and Adnan Ahmed,” Bhatia said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they sourced charas from Malana in Kullu district.

Hanumante told the police that he had participated in international wrestling competitions at the junior level, besides taking part in national meets in the super heavyweight category.

“In 2014, he sustained an injury and was bedridden for some time. After that, he fell into bad company and started consuming drugs,” the Additional CP said.

Since purchasing charas from Delhi proved costly, he went to Malana Pradesh to purchase the contraband.

“He purchased charas for his own consumption and also to sell at higher rates. Adnan came in contact with Hanumante during the lockdown,” the officer added.

