Forty monkeys found dead in UP district

Hapur (UP), May 15 In a shocking incident, around 40 monkeys have been found dead in this UP district.

The monkeys were found dead in the bushes in Garhmukteshwar area of Hapur on Sunday.

Forest officials said the monkeys might have been poisoned because several watermelons and jaggery cubes were also found at the site.

Police are investigating if the food items were laced with poison.

A case has been registered and the cause of their death is being probed, the police spokesman said.

