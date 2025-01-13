Foundation stone laid for reservoir project in MP’s Ujjain

Bhopal, Jan 13 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C. R. Patil laid the foundation stone of the Sevarkhedi-Silarkhedi reservoir project in Ujjain on Monday.

The ambitious project worth more than Rs 614 crore on the bank of the Shipra River has been designed to keep the Shipra River flowing incessantly. A dam will be built in Sevarkhedi village, in which the water of the Shipra River during the rainy season will be lifted and stored in the Silarkhedi pond located in the village of Silarkhedi. The water collected from Silarkhedi Pond will be reflowed back into Shipra River after the rainy season, according to the state government.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav said that all the saints and devotees should be fortunate to be able to have a holy dip in the Shipra River during Simhastha Kumbh 2028 in Ujjain. For this purpose, the original water of the Shipra River must be stored during the rainy season. Chief Minister stated that until 2004, devotees of Lord Mahakal were taking a dip in Gambhir River, which originates in Janapav near Mhow and flows from South to North and merges into Shipra River in Ujjain.

"In the last Simhastha organised in 2016, saints and other devotees of Lord Mahakal took a dip in the Narmada river, as the Shipra River had completely dried. But this time, we will ensure that saints and devotees take a dip in Shipra's water during Simhastha Kumbh 2028," CM Yadav said.

Notably, the project was approved by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in September last year in view of the Simhastha Kumbh mela. The project will also provide water for irrigation in more than 18,000 hectares of area of about 65 villages. According to the decision, the water storage capacity of the reservoir will be enhanced by raising the height of the Silarkhedi reservoir.

