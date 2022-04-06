Four-fold decline in cross border infiltration in J-K in last five years: Centre to RS

There has been a four-fold decline in the cross border infiltration attempts in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

As per the data collated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), 136 infiltration attempts were made in 2017 while only 34 attempts occured in 2021. The cross-border infiltration has decreased significantly in Jammu and Kashmir with 143 attempts in 2018, 138 in 2019, and 51 in 2020.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the information in the Upper House while responding to a written reply.

Giving reason behind the downfall in cross border infiltration, the Minister said the government has adopted a "multi-pronged approach to contain cross border infiltration".

"This includes multi-tiered deployment along the International Border/Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping security forces with advanced weapons and taking proactive action against infiltrators," Rai said.

The Minister's response came when asked "whether the cross border infiltration has increased in Jammu and Kashmir during the last five years, and the steps taken by the government to check the menace.

( With inputs from ANI )

