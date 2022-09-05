Four including child, parents electrocuted in Assam

Hailakandi (Assam), Sep 5 In a tragic incident, three members of a family including a four-year-old boy died due to electrocution in Hailakandi district of Assam, an official informed.

The incident happened at Bilaipur village in the district.

A senior police officer of the district informed that the four-year-old, identified as Rajibul Hussain Sheikh, came out of his home and somehow reached the main road nearby. There he came in contact with live wires and died on spot.

The parents could hear the scream of the child and rushed to the spot. They also got electrocuted while trying to save him.

The deceased were identified as Sufian Ahmad Sheikh and Husnara Begum Sheikh.

Police said that another local youth, Zahid Hussain Sheikh, from the neighbourhood also died after coming into contact with them.

The four persons were rushed to the nearby hospital but the doctors declared them dead.

Locals blame the power department for this incident.

