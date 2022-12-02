Four injured in leopard attack in J&K's Pulwama
December 2, 2022
Srinagar, Dec 2 Four people were injured on Friday in a leopard attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
The officials said that a leopard prowling in the Ladoo village of Pampore tehsil in Pulwama district attacked people.
"The leopard appeared in the orchard area of the village and attacked the four persons, including a minor boy.
"The injured have been shifted to the Srinagar hospital for treatment. They have been identified as Zahid Ahmad, Zakir Hussain, Shaheena Begum and the boy is 4-year-old," officials said.
