Four killed in Andhra road accident

Tirupati, April 25 Four persons were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a minivan in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district in the early hours of Monday.

The accident occurred on Renigunta-Naidupeta highway in Srikalahasti when a group of 12 persons in a minivan was returning to their native village after having darshan at Muthyalamma temple in Turpu Kanupuru village.

When the minivan reached near Ardhanareeswara temple in Srikalahasti, it was hit by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction. Three persons died on the spot while another succumbed while undergoing treatment in SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati.

Police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation. Eight other passengers, including four children who suffered injuries, were initially admitted to Srikalahasti Area Hospital and later shifted to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati.

The police cleared the traffic jam created by the collision on the highway. The diver of the minivan is suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

