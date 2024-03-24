Four nabbed with Rs 3 cr hawala money in Delhi

New Delhi, March 24 Four people were nabbed with hawala money amounting to almost Rupees three crore from the national capital, police said on Sunday.

Delhi Police intercepted the accused at Jhajera flyover when they were on their way to Chandni Chowk from Gurugram, and arrested them.

The accused are identified as Mohd Shomeen (26), Jishan (27), Danish (22), and Santosh (22), all residents of Shahdara area.

According to police, on Friday, two suspicious vehicles were intercepted at 3:45 p.m. by police on NH 48.

“Four persons riding on scooties along with two black bags were stopped near Jharera flyover, NH-48. On checking the Scooty, the two bags were found sealed with a plastic seal,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena.

Upon inquiry, the accused informed the police that the bags contained a total of Rupees three crore in Hawala cash, which belonged to one Mohd Vakil Malik, who works as a scrap dealer in Shahdara.

“The four men could not produce valid documents regarding the cash. Subsequently, the aforementioned four individuals, along with two bags and vehicles, were taken to Subroto Park police station,” said the DCP.

“In accordance with the latest guidelines of the Election Commission, the aforementioned information was relayed to senior officers, the Election Flying Squad Team of Delhi Cantt, and Income Tax Authorities. Additionally, the alleged individuals and their phones were handed over to the aforementioned officials,” said the DCP.

“Further investigation is being conducted by the Income Tax Department,” the DCP added.

