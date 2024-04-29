Fraudsters using Telangana Chief Secretary’s DP to make fake calls
By IANS | Published: April 29, 2024 04:26 PM2024-04-29T16:26:05+5:302024-04-29T16:30:07+5:30
Hyderabad, April 29 Cyber Crime police in Telangana have registered a case against unknown persons for using the profile picture of Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to make fake calls.
Fraudsters are allegedly demanding money in the name of the top bureaucrat.
A complaint was lodged with Cyber Crime Police Station, Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB).
The police registered a case and took up further investigation.
According to an official statement, some miscreants by using the DP of Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari with mobile number +977-984-4013103 are making fake calls.
