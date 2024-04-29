Fraudsters using Telangana Chief Secretary’s DP to make fake calls

Hyderabad, April 29 Cyber Crime police in Telangana have registered a case against unknown persons for using the profile picture of Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to make fake calls.

Fraudsters are allegedly demanding money in the name of the top bureaucrat.

A complaint was lodged with Cyber Crime Police Station, Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB).

The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

According to an official statement, some miscreants by using the DP of Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari with mobile number +977-984-4013103 are making fake calls.

