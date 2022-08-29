Fresh controversy erupts in Karnataka over high school curriculum on Veer Savarkar

Bengaluru(Karnataka) [India] August 29, Fresh controversy has erupted in Karnataka over charges of "rewriting history" by the BJP-led government as the textbook revision committee has reportedly inserted a section on Vinayak Damodar Savarakar in the revised high school curriculum in the state.

The Class Eight Kannada textbook has inserted a section that reads, "Mr Vinayak Savarkar used to sit on the wings of a bird and fly out to visit the homeland while he was imprisoned in the Andaman jail."

A passage in the new revised textbook reads, "There was not even a keyhole in the cell where Savarkar was incarcerated. But, Bulbul birds used to visit the room, and Savarkar used to sit on their wings and fly out and visit the motherland every day."

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar also called 'Veer Savarkar' by his followers was an Indian freedom fighter who was incarcerated in tough conditions in Cellular jail at Andaman and Nicobar jails in erstwhile colonial rule. BJP and Congress are often at loggerheads over Savarkar's role in the Freedom movement.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy last week alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was "unnecessarily" encouraging the issue of Veer Savarkar and the Congress was pouring-in petrol to further ignite it.

"BJP friends are unnecessarily encouraging the Veer Savarkar issue to spoil the atmosphere of the state. Congress friends are pouring petrol on the issue to further ignite it," said Kumaraswamy.

The remarks came amid a row over the comments by the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly and senior Congress leader's comments on the ongoing Savarkar poster row in Shivamogga, which saw clashes on Independence Day on August 15.

Karnataka Police on August 15 imposed Section 144 in parts of Shivamogga district after a clash over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan's banners on Independence Day.

Meanwhile, just days after being inducted into the Bhartiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had last week launched a Savarkar Rath yatra in Mysore.

( With inputs from ANI )

