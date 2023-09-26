Fresh spell of heavy rainfall likely over East India from Sep 29: IMD

New Delhi, Sep 26 The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of northwest and adjoining western India during next 2-3 days while a fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely over East India from Friday.

In its bulletin, the IMD said that in East India, the weather forecast indicates the likelihood of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall expected over Andaman & Nicobar Islands till Saturday.

"Additionally, Odisha can anticipate similar conditions on Friday and Saturday, while Jharkhand may experience them on Saturday. Furthermore, isolated episodes of very heavy rainfall are anticipated over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands till Saturday," said the weather forecast agency.

In South India, the weather outlook suggests light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu throughout the period till Saturday. "Coastal Andhra Pradesh can expect similar conditions on Tuesday and Saturday, while Coastal Karnataka and Kerala are likely to experience these conditions till Saturday. Interior Karnataka is forecasted to have these conditions on Friday and Saturday," said the IMD.

In West India, the weather forecast indicates light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning. There are isolated expectations of heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra till Friday.

"Marathwada is also expected to experience similar conditions on Tuesday. Furthermore, there is a forecast of isolated instances of very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa on Thursday," said the weather agency.

It further predicted that in Central India, the weather outlook suggests light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

There is an expectation of isolated heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh on Thursday. For the rest of the country, no significant weather conditions are anticipated during this period.

