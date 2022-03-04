Friday prayers offered at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid after 30 weeks

Srinagar, March 4 A large number of devotees offered Friday's congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city after 30 weeks.

Authorities allowed Friday prayers at the mosque in Nowhatta area of old city Srinagar due to the dipping Covid cases and improvement in the law and order situation.

The Jamia Masjid management said all arrangements for Friday's congregational prayers had been made in advance since the authorities had intimated the management about the decision to allow the prayers.

The traditional sermon at the mosque was, however, not delivered by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, senior separatist leader, as he continues to remain under house arrest.

The Friday sermon was given by Imam Hai Syed Ahmed Naqashbandi.

Devotees offered Friday prayers and greeted each other at the reopening of Jamia Masjid, the biggest mosque in Srinagar city.

