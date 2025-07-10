From farms to factories: How Tamil Nadu’s incubation hubs are boosting rural livelihoods

Tiruchirappalli/Thanjavur, July 10 In a powerful display of how grassroots innovation, technical mentorship, and government-backed initiatives are transforming India's rural economy, IANS visited two model Food Processing Incubation Centres in Tamil Nadu - one at SASTRA Deemed University in Thanjavur and the other at the ICAR–National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) in Tiruchirappalli.

Both centres, established under the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), with technical support from NIFTEM–Thanjavur, are empowering MSMEs, startups, and individual entrepreneurs - especially women - by offering hands-on training, access to modern infrastructure, and real-world market linkages.

These incubation centres stand as vital engines in India’s push toward an Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Vocal for Local movement, ensuring that food entrepreneurs from rural belts not only survive but thrive in the booming food processing sector.

SASTRA University Centre: Turning milk, cashew, and coconut into rural wealth

Located just 10 km from Thanjavur, the SASTRA Deemed University Food Processing Incubation Centre has become a vital training and production ground for rural entrepreneurs. From milk pasteurisation and homogenisation to value-added processing of cashews, coconuts, and bakery items, the facility is changing lives.

Prof. Rajan, Dean, School of Chemical and Biotechnology, explains:

“Under the PMFME scheme, we’ve created an incubation environment where even those who can’t afford expensive equipment can access our infrastructure to produce paneer, butter, curd, and other products. This directly supports rural livelihood creation.”

One such beneficiary is Aishwarya, a woman entrepreneur who underwent skills training at the centre.

“This scheme from Pradhan Mantri ji helped me gain the confidence and knowledge to start my own café. I got a loan through the programme and now run my own business,” she says.

NIFTEM-T: The powerhouse behind the movement

At the heart of both centres’ success is NIFTEM-T (National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management - Thanjavur). This premier institute, functioning under MoFPI, is playing a transformative role in research, innovation, and skill development across India’s food sector.

Prof. V. Palanimuthu, Director of NIFTEM-T, told IANS:

“This institute is pivotal to India's food processing future. We focus on innovation, technology transfer, and creating a skilled workforce. Our NABL-accredited food testing lab is also a National Referral Lab recognised by FSSAI.”

NIFTEM-T offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes in food technology, with flagship admissions through JEE Mains. But beyond academics, its real-world impact is visible through success stories like that of Rajeshwari Ravi Kumar, who won an award from the President of India in 2015 and later turned to NIFTEM for technical support.

“I started with just two products. NIFTEM guided me, and I received a Rs 10 lakh loan to expand. Today, I run a full-fledged food business in Trichy, Tamil Nadu,” she shared.

Dr. V. Chandrasekar, Associate Professor at NIFTEM, adds:

“We use scientific methods to develop food products based on sensory analysis. Our training ensures that every product meets quality standards.”

ICAR–NRCB Trichy: Banana is the new gold

The second incubation centre IANS visited is housed within the ICAR–National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) in Tiruchirappalli. This facility specialises in the value addition of bananas and other horticultural produce, providing hands-on training for making juices, pickles, and bakery goods.

Dr. R. Selvarajan, Director, NRCB, explained:

“The centre helps rural entrepreneurs turn banana-based produce into high-value goods. Many who cannot afford industrial equipment can come here, use our facility, and earn a livelihood.”

This model is not just about value addition — it’s about building a decentralised economy that links scientific research directly with grassroots enterprise.

