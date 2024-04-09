From internal strife to electoral fight; Sabarkantha at heart of Gujarat's political storm

Sabarkantha, April 9 In the Sabarkantha Lok Sabha seat of Gujarat, the political arena is witnessing an intense battle between Shobhna Baraiya of the BJP and Dr Tushar Chaudhary of the Congress.

However, the BJP, which has long held sway in Gujarat, is experiencing opposition, particularly against its candidate, Shobhna Baraiya.

Shobhna Baraiya, who replaced Bhikhaji Thakor, is facing resistance not only in the constituency, but also from within the BJP ranks, particularly in Himatnagar Taluka.

Jitendrasinh, a panchayat member from Himatnagar, articulated his dissatisfaction through a letter, questioning the rationale behind Shobhna Baraiya’s nomination.

He pointed out that despite being a newcomer to the BJP, Shobhna Baraiya was chosen over seasoned workers, igniting a debate over representation and recognition within the party.

In his letter he stressed the people’s preference for a dedicated female party worker and suggested the name of Kaushalya Kunwarba as a potential candidate.

Jitendrasinh also expressed discontent with Shobhna Baraiya's lack of prior engagement in party activities.

Shobhna Baraiya, married to Mahendrasinh Baraiya, a former MLA from Prantij who defected from the Congress to the BJP, finds herself at the centre of this infighting in the BJP.

In response to the resentment among the party cadre, Shobhna Baraiya has taken a conciliatory approach, indicating her willingness to address the grievances through dialogue within the party structure.

On the other hand, the Congress has fielded Dr Tushar Chaudhary, a seasoned politician with a substantial track record, as its candidate for Sabarkantha.

Dr Tushar Chaudhary, 58, has served as the MLA for Khedbrahma and held various significant positions in the past, including as the Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and later for Road Transport and Highways.

His political career, marked by electoral victories and losses, illustrates Dr Tushar Chaudhary’s enduring presence.

Sabarkantha, a district with a rich historical and political significance in Gujarat, is a battleground for these two prominent parties.

The district, known for its diverse demographics, including many Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, plays a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor