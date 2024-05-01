From Kaiserganj to Karnataka, PM Modi’s Silence Support to Culprits, Says Rahul Gandhi on Prajwal Revanna Row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the sexual abuse allegations involving JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna. He asked whether being part of "Modi's political family" a "guarantee of protection for criminals".

कर्नाटक में महिलाओं के साथ हुए वीभत्स अपराध पर भी नरेंद्र मोदी ने हमेशा की तरह शर्मनाक चुप्पी साध ली है।



प्रधानमंत्री को जवाब देना होगा:



सब कुछ जान कर भी सिर्फ वोटों के लिए उन्होंने सैकड़ों बेटियों का शोषण करने वाले हैवान का प्रचार क्यों किया?



आखिर इतना बड़ा अपराधी बड़ी… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2024

In a post in Hindi, Gandhi said, "As always, Narendra Modi has maintained shameful silence on the gruesome crimes committed against women in Karnataka." "The Prime Minister will have to answer: Despite knowing everything, why did he campaign for the devil who exploited hundreds of daughters, just for votes? After all, how did such a big criminal escape from the country with such ease?" the former Congress chief said. From Kaiserganj to Karnataka and from Unnao to Uttarakhand, the prime minister's "silent support" to the criminals of daughters is emboldening the criminals across the country. "Is being part of Modi's 'political family' a 'guarantee of protection' for criminals?" he said.

On Sunday, the police filed charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Prajwal Revanna and his father, H D Revanna, following a complaint from a woman who was employed in their household.

Prajwal is the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and nephew of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Amidst relentless criticism from the Congress and various political factions, JD(S), a BJP ally, took action by suspending Prajwal in response to mounting pressure.