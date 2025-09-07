From PM Modi’s birthday to Gandhi Jayanti, nation to observe ‘Seva Paksha’: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, Sep 7 Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said that from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 to Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2, the country and the BJP will observe ‘Seva Paksha’ (Service Fortnight), reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision of service and nation-building.

He was speaking at the launch of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s (BJYM) Namo Yuva Run campaign at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Mandaviya said, “In PM Modi’s 11 years as Prime Minister, he has given a lot to the country through his ideas and actions. Today, the nation is progressing, moving forward, and building a new India.”

Highlighting recent reforms, he added, “Just three days ago, PM Modi simplified GST, reducing it to primarily 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs. This morning, I joined ‘Sunday on Cycle,’ a fitness movement that has now spread across 8,000 locations with over 50 MPs participating.”

To mark the Prime Minister’s 75th birthday, BJYM will organise Namo Yuva Runs in 75 cities across India. Each run will see the participation of 10,000-15,000 youth, totalling nearly 1 million young people running simultaneously — a feat that BJYM President and MP Tejasvi Surya said would be recorded as the country’s biggest and most participative run.

The campaign aims to promote fitness, de-addiction, and the spirit of Swadeshi.

Extending the initiative globally, the Indian diaspora will also host Yuva Runs in 75 international cities, said the Union Minister.

“On his birthday, when the nation wishes to gift him something, PM Modi instead asks citizens to take a vow to fulfil their duties towards the country. The Namo Yuva Run is our contribution towards his vision,” he added.

Actor and fitness icon Milind Soman, brand ambassador of the campaign, expressed happiness over the initiative. “I hope more such efforts are undertaken to strengthen the youth and promote fitness,” he said.

