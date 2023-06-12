Fugitive Goldy Brar's aide arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, June 12 The Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police has arrested gangster Harpreet Singh, a close associate of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar and mastermind of Pardeep Singh murder case of Kotkapura, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

On November 12, 2022, six gangsters had killed Pardeep Singh.

An FIR was registered under provisions of the India Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act and UAPA.

Further details were awaited

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor