G20 action plan achieved consensus on scaling up finance for developing nations, says PM's Principal Secy

New Delhi, Oct 20 Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P.K. Mishra on Friday said that the G20 action plan has successfully managed to achieve strong consensus on scaling up financing for developing countries.

Addressing the Kautilya Economic Conclave, he said that action plan envisages an ambitious 7-year roadmap for coordinated, integrated, and inclusive G20 actions.

He also highlighted India’s G20 communique and other outcome documents that put a great deal of emphasis on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mishra said that the action plan has successfully managed to achieve strong consensus on scaling up financing for developing countries. It also calls for reform of international financial architecture.

The action plan also highlights the need to create an international enabling environment that promotes globally just transitions and focuses on unlocking the potential of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Data for Development (D4D) to achieve SDGs and use artificial intelligence (AI) in a responsible manner for social empowerment.

Mishra also pointed out that the Indian concept of women led development resonated in the document and so did human centric Lifestyles for Sustainable Development (LiFE) approach. He further mentioned how India used its G20 presidency for amplifying the voice and representation of developing countries.

"The G20 under Indian presidency included the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 in a historic initiative.

Referring to the unity demonstrated by Global South on the core issues during India’s G20 presidency as unprecedented, Mishra stressed that the G20 grouping has been made more robust, resilient and effective with lasting consensus under India’s G20 presidency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor