G20 summit: India-Brazil-South Africa-USA issues joint statement

New Delhi, Sep 9 India, Brazil, South Africa and USA issued a joint statement on Saturday.

"We, the Leaders of India, Brazil, South Africa, and the United States, met on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi to reaffirm our shared commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation to deliver solutions for our shared world," reads the statement.

The Prime Minister's Office said that the joint statement mentioned: "As the G20’s current and next three Presidencies, we will build on the historic progress of India’s G20 Presidency to address global challenges.

“In this spirit, together with the World Bank President, we welcome the G20’s commitment to build better, bigger, and more effective multilateral development banks. This commitment underscores what we can do, by working together through the G20, to support our people toward a better future."

