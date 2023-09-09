G20 Summit is a waste of time: Bihar Minister

Patna, Sep 9 Bihar Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahani on Saturday said that the ongoing G20 Summit in New Delhi is a waste of time.

“In the last nine years, PM Modi visited different countries and did nothing for the people of the country. He is the most unsuccessful Prime Minister of our country,” Sahani said.

“The ongoing G20 summit is a waste of time,” Sahani said.

