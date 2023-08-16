G20 Working Group and Digital Economy Ministerial Meetings commence in Bengaluru from today.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, G20 Chair and Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India addressed the 4th meeting of the four days G20 Working Group and Digital Economy Ministerial Meetings in Bengaluru today. In the opening remarks, Alkesh Kumar Sharma emphasized on inclusive, decisive, ambitious, and action-oriented priority areas and expressed hope that knowledge outcomes will significantly help the global digital economy.

Addressing the delegates, he informed that a 17-page precise document is prepared after consultations and consensus on the digital economy, cyber security, digital skilling, and supporting lower and middle Economies in digital transactions and skilling. During the deliberations under the G20 India Presidency, various issues related to digital information, service delivery to citizens and growth of the digital economy will be discussed. Along with this, to recognize and support innovators from various G20 member countries and Guest countries the Digital Innovation Alliance summit will be from August 17th to 19th. Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting (DEMM) to be held on 19 August 2023.Over 100 delegates from G20 members, 9 invited countries and 5 International Organizations namely OECD, ITU, UNDP, World Bank and UNESCO attended the meeting today.