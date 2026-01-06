Gain Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme: Court Summons Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra in Rs 150 Crore Money Laundering Case

A special court has summoned to Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in the 'Gain Bitcoin' Ponzi scheme money laundering case in connection with the Rs 6,600 crore money laundering case on Monday, January 5. The court ordered Kundra and another accused Rajesh Satija, to appear before it on January 19, 2026.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) money laundering cases originated from multiple FIRs registered by the Maharashtra and Delhi Police against Variable Tech Private Limited and several individuals, including now-deceased Amit Bhardwaj.

Also Read | Anurag Dwivedi ED Raid: YouTuber’s Land Rover And BMW Seized in Illegal Betting Case.

The order was issued by the special Judge RB Rote after the submission of a supplementary prosecution complaint by the central agency, according to The Times of India. Special Public Prosecutor Kavita Patil is representing the agency, presented the case during the proceedings.

“Issue process against accused No. 17 Ripu Sudan Kundra alias Raj Kundra and accused No. 18 Rajesh Ram Satija… for the offence under section 3 punishable under section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act," judge stated in its order, reported TOI.

