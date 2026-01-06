Anurag Dwivedi ED Raid: YouTuber’s Land Rover And BMW Seized in Illegal Betting Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday took major action against millionaire YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi, a resident of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh. The ED’s Kolkata zonal office conducted searches at nine locations across Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow and Varanasi on December 31 and January 1 in connection with an alleged illegal online betting and gambling case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

All the locations were found to be linked to social media influencer Dwivedi and various online gaming and betting applications. He is suspected of involvement in proceeds of crime and money laundering.

During the searches, the ED seized two luxury cars belonging to Dwivedi, a Land Rover Defender and a BMW Z4. Several incriminating documents and digital devices were also recovered. Earlier, on December 17, the ED had conducted raids at 10 locations linked to Dwivedi in Lucknow, Unnao and Delhi. At that time, four high-end vehicles, including a Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes, Ford Endeavour and Thar, were seized along with incriminating documents, digital devices and around Rs 20 lakh in cash.

The investigation revealed that Dwivedi invested in real estate in Dubai through hawala channels. Movable assets worth around Rs 3 crore, including insurance policies, fixed deposits and bank balances, were frozen under Section 17(1A) of the PMLA. The probe was initiated based on an FIR registered by the West Bengal Police in connection with illegal online betting activities.

The ED found that accused Sonu Kumar Thakur and Vishal Bhardwaj, both from Siliguri, were operating an online betting racket through mule bank accounts. The agency also established that Anurag Dwivedi actively promoted an illegal betting platform and received funds through hawala channels and mule accounts, which were later used to purchase properties in Dubai.

Dwivedi has reportedly left India and is currently residing in Dubai. He has failed to appear for questioning despite being summoned multiple times by the ED. Earlier, the agency arrested three accused in the case and filed a prosecution complaint before a special court in Kolkata on August 1, 2025. So far, assets worth approximately Rs 27 crore have been frozen or attached in the case.

According to media reports, Dwivedi is a 10th-fail and had a strong interest in cricket from a young age. This interest eventually led him towards cricket betting. During the T20 Cricket World Cup that began on March 19, 2016, he reportedly placed his first bet by creating a team for the India-Pakistan match on an online platform and incurred losses.