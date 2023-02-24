Gambling racket busted in Delhi; 16 arrested

New Delhi, Feb 24 The Delhi Police has arrested 16 gamblers active in South Delhi district and recovered over Rs 63,000 cash from their possession, an official said on Friday.

A team of narcotics squad from the South District police had received inputs that suggested a person was organising gambling in Dakshinpuri.

"On Thursday, a trap was laid and a raid was conducted where 16 people were gambling. On checking, calculators, carbon papers, pens, scale paper chart having chits, flex chart having pictures, written chits, papers and cash of Rs 63,410 were recovered from their possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chandan Chowdhary said.

"A case under the relevant section of the Delhi Public Gambling Act was registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station on Friday and an investigation was taken up," said the DCP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor