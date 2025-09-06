Ganesh Visarjan: Immersion processions begin in Maharashtra, devotees bid farewell to Bappa

Mumbai, Sep 6 As the vibrant 10-day Ganeshotsav draws to a close, Maharashtra is gearing up to bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha with grand immersion processions being held across the state on Saturday. Interestingly, the day coincides with Anant Chaturdashi, the auspicious festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the cultural heart of Pune, devotees are preparing to immerse their beloved Bappa in water bodies with immense devotion, colour, music, and deep reverence.

The Ganesh Visarjan marks the final chapter of the festival that began with Ganesh Chaturthi. It is a symbolic ritual that sees thousands of idols of Lord Ganesha carried in joyful processions before being immersed in water, signifying the return of the deity to his heavenly abode, while also teaching the lesson of detachment.

In Mumbai, preparations for the day have reached their peak. The iconic Girgaon Chowpatty, one of the most renowned immersion spots in the city, is witnessing a steady stream of devotees arriving to perform the final rites of the festival. A robust police deployment of over 20,000 officers is in place across the city to ensure safety and smooth conduct of the immersion processions.

One of the most eagerly awaited events is the immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai’s most prestigious public Ganesh idol. Thousands of devotees gathered at the pandal for the final aarti before the idol begins its journey to the sea. With folded hands and tearful eyes, devotees chanted prayers, seeking blessings and expressing their emotions as they bid adieu to their beloved deity.

“Today marks the end of ten glorious days of devotion. The energy is high, but the mood is emotional,” said a devotee at Lalbaug.

In Pune, too, the spirit of Ganpati Visarjan is electric. The Guruji Talim Mandal, one of the revered "Manache Ganpati", led its immersion procession with traditional fervour. Accompanied by the thunderous beats of dhols and cymbals, thousands joined the procession as it wound through the streets, turning the city into a moving celebration.

A family from Pimpri-Chinchwad made the trip all the way to Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai for the immersion.

Speaking to IANS, Rahul, a devotee, shared, “It was my son’s dream to immerse our Ganpati in the sea. We hosted Bappa for ten days with devotion. But now, my heart feels heavy as we say goodbye. It’s an emotional moment for the entire family.”

This year, the Maharashtra government declared Ganeshotsav a state festival, elevating the scale and enthusiasm of the celebrations. Addressing the media on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lauded the efforts of law enforcement and Ganesh Mandal leaders for maintaining order throughout the festivities.

“Police and administration have worked tirelessly to ensure safety, and Ganesh Mandals have shown great cooperation,” Pawar said.

“We’ve encouraged early processions so that the main idols can be immersed within 24 hours. Some mandals prefer nighttime processions with lights, so we’re prioritising non-illuminated idols earlier in the day. The overall atmosphere has been peaceful and positive.”

The Ganesh Visarjan culminates on Anant Chaturdashi, a spiritually significant day not only for bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha but also for worshipping Lord Vishnu in his eternal form, Anant. The day is marked by chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya," echoing through the streets as devotees immerse the idols, carrying forward a tradition that blends devotion, art, and community spirit.

