Gang, backed by separatist Pannu, busted in Punjab
By IANS | Published: June 30, 2023 02:52 PM 2023-06-30T14:52:40+5:30 2023-06-30T14:55:03+5:30
Chandigarh, June 30 In a major breakthrough, Moga Police has busted a gang of anti-social elements writing 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans in public places backed by mastermind Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.
The investigation has been carried out in a professional and scientific manner to trace the culprits.
Yadav said the police is fully committed to maintaining peace and harmony.
--IANS
vg/svn
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor