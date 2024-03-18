Gangster accused of killing constable gunned down in police encounter in Punjab

Chandigarh, March 18 In less than 24 hours after gangster Sukhwinder Rana allegedly killed Punjab Police constable Amritpal Singh, the former was gunned down in an encounter with the police on Monday, officials said.

An encounter between the police and the gangster resulted in the death of Rana, who had killed Constable Amrtipal Singh during a raid on Sunday.

The encounter took place at Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district, some 20 km from the place where the constable was killed.

Amritpal Singh was shot dead by the gangster when the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team was raiding his house in Hoshiarpur district.

Acting on a tip-off, the CIA team raided the house in Mukerian’s Mansoorpur village where the gangster stored a huge cache of illegal firearms.

“We stand by his family in this hour of grief and will do everything to support them. Our prayers are with his family and close ones. Our heartfelt condolences. RIP!” Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on X.

