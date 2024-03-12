Gangster Couple Kala Jathedi and Madam Minz Aka Anuradha Chaudhary to Tie the Knot in Delhi Today; Watch Mehndi Ceremony Video

Delhi-Haryana's notorious gangster Kala Jathedi and lady don Madam Minz, aka Anuradha Chaudhary, will tie the knot today in Delhi. Meanwhile, a video of the bride, Madam Minz, has also surfaced, and she is seen getting mehendi applied to her hands.

Madam Minz's hands, which earlier held state-of-the-art weapons, are now decorated with henna. Anuradha has also had her name and Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi's name written on both her hands with mehndi.

Watch Mehndi Ceremony:

लेडी डॉन अनुराधा चौधरी...राजस्थान के सीकर जिले की रहने वाली है। चामड़िया कॉलेज से BCA और फिर MBA किया। कॉलेज के दोस्त दीपक मिंज से शादी हुई तो नया नाम मिला मैडम मिंज।



इसके बाद राजस्थान के गैंगस्टर आनंदपाल के संपर्क में आई। नजदीकियां बढ़ीं तो मैडम मिंज पति से दूर हो गई। 2017 में… pic.twitter.com/wSzKLJk4MY — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 12, 2024

This is perhaps the first time in the world of crime that a notorious jailed gangster and a lady don are getting married. For this, the court has given him parole. This is the reason why hundreds of police from four states are deployed with modern weapons for the security of Kala Jathedi. The marriage of both will take place in a marriage hall in the Dwarka area of ​​Delhi.

Anuradha Chaudhary in Wedding Attire

गैंगस्टर काला जठेड़ी और लेडी डॉन अनुराधा चौधरी की शादी आज दिल्ली में होगी। कोर्ट ने काला को शादी के लिए 6 घंटे की पैरोल दी है। शादी की सुरक्षा में 200 से ज्यादा पुलिस जवान तैनात हैं। पुलिस ने हर रिश्तेदार, वेटर को भी ID कार्ड इश्यू किया है। डॉग स्क्वायड, CCTV कैमरे भी लगाए हैं। pic.twitter.com/Y7ze1Xhig1 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 12, 2024

Four layers of police security have been deployed at the wedding venue. In the first layer, the names of the guests are being checked at the gate. Then, police personnel are present in the second layer, search for people. A metal detector has been installed on the third layer, and in the fourth layer, the policemen themselves are making videos of the people coming.