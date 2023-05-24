Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar

Chandigarh, May 24 Gangster Jarnail Singh was shot dead in broad daylight by three masked assailants in Punjab's Amritsar city on Wednesday.

Prima facie it seemed to be a gang rivalry, said the police.

Singh, who belonged to the Gopi Ghamshampuriya gang, was on bail.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot to investigate the case. The armed assailants fired 20-25 bullets at Jarnail Singh, who was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.



