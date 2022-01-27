Gap between support, aspiration to combat climate change: India

New Delhi, Jan 27 India on Thursday stressed that the current pace and scale of climate finance and technology support from developed countries are not matching the global aspiration to combat climate change, and called for action and implementation of commitments.

Addressing the virtual Ministerial Meeting of Major Economies Forum (MEF) hosted by the US Special Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister, Bhupender Yadav said: "There is a need for upscaling the delivery and targets of implementation support including finance and technologies."

Reiterating India's commitments to the ambitious targets announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the form of five element 'Panchamrit,' at the COP26 summit held in Glasgow in November 2021, he said that India has embarked upon one of the most ambitious energy transition programmes in the world, a Ministry statement said.

Yadav expressed his appreciation for the collective efforts of the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for the outcomes of COP26, especially on the outstanding matters related to the Paris Agreement Rule Book. It would help countries chart action as agreed under Paris Agreement 2015 to keep emissions in check to restrict global temperature rise up to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial era, he said.

He also called for the continued commitment to keep the momentum of climate action in 2022, including in the run up to COP27, and appealed all to work together to further pursue the efforts building on the COP26 outcomes.

"Further, multilateralism and its rules-based order should be honoured by all without resorting to unilateral measures which would harm other countries," stated the Minister emphasising that the principles and provisions of UNFCCC, including equity and common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR) and respective capabilities should continue to be the guiding pillars of global efforts to combat climate change.

At COP26, Modi had presented an ambitious agenda for India's contribution to the global efforts to combat climate change. His vision of Panchamrit involved installation of 500 GW non fossil energy capacity by 2030, reduction in emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent over 2005 levels, 50 per cent electric installed capacity coming from non-fossil sources by 2030, 1 billion tonnes reduction in carbon emissions till 2030, and India to become net-zero by 2070.

