Geeta Phogat and husband taken into custody enroute to Jantar Mantar

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, a former World Championships medallist and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold winner and her husband Pawon Saroha have been arrested by the Delhi Police while they were on their way to join the wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar.

"Me and my husband Pawan Saroha have been arrested by the Delhi Police," Phogat said in a tweet.

मुझे और मेरे पति पवन सरोहा को दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरफ़्तार कर लिया है।

बहुत दुःखद — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) May 4, 2023

In a brief video posted on her Twitter account, she is seen questioning the police about the reason for being denied permission to visit them.

Sharing the small clip Phogat slammed the police's ‘arbitrariness’ and wrote, "I was also stopped from visiting my siblings at Jantar Mantar. Police (are) saying there are only two ways - either go back to your home or go to the police (station). Highly condemnable."

दिल्ली पुलिस की मनमानी

मुझे जंतर- मंतर पर मेरे भाई-बहनों से मिलने जाने के लिए भी रोक दिया गया

पुलिस कह रही है की दो ही रास्ते हैं या तो अपने घर वापिस जाओ या फिर पुलिस के घर चलो



बेहद निंदनीय pic.twitter.com/yKbUT3LOwq — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) May 4, 2023

In another tweet, she also took a swipe at the WFI chief Brij Bhushan and tweeted in Hindi, "I am being told to go to the police station. It is too much... interviews are being taken instead of (taking) those who should be taken (a reference to WFI chief Brij Bhushan) to the police station."

मुझे पुलिस थाने में जाने की बोल रही है हद हो गई जिसको थाने में ले जाना चाहिए उसके बढ़कर interview लिये जा रहे हैं @DelhiPolice — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) May 4, 2023

Around 11 pm on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out with Delhi police personnel when the wrestlers were trying to get extra mattresses and wooden benches to the protest site for their night stay since the rain had left old mattresses wet and soggy.