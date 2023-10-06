Gehlot announces 3 new dists taking Raj's total count to 53

Jaipur, Oct 6 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the creation of three new districts in the state.

Gehlot announced making Sujangarh, Malpura, and Kuchaman new districts. After the formation of three new districts, the number of districts in Rajasthan will increase to 53.

This announcement, made just before the implementation of the code of conduct, is being considered important from the election point of view.

Gehlot said: "We are sending the proposal to create these three new districts to the Ramlubhaya Committee. We will explore options regarding the demands received from other areas."

It is noteworthy that this year Chief Minister Gehlot has created 19 new districts in Rajasthan.

