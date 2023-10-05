Gehlot taking suggestions from terrorist outfits for 'Vision 2023’: CP Joshi

Jaipur, Oct 5 Rajasthan BJP President C.P. Joshi on Thursday accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of taking suggestions from terrorist organisations for his Vision 2023 campaign.

Addressing a large gathering in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Jodhpur on Thursday, Joshi said, “The head of the state calls voluntary organisations and takes suggestions for Vision 2023, which also includes PFI, a terrorist organisation at number 43.”

He added, “You can imagine how the CM calls terrorist organisations and seeks suggestions from them. These anti-Sanatan people ban the saffron flag. This 'Mughal' government will never be able to lower our saffron flag. People will bid farewell to this Mughal government in the elections to be held this year-end."

He further accused the CM of failing to protect the daughters and sisters of the state besides holding him responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in Rajasthan.

