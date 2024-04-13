Gen Z Indian creators give PM Modi a new gamer tag: 'NaMo OP'

New Delhi, April 13 While calling him the coolest PM in the world, leading Indian creators on Saturday gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a new name in the world of livestream gaming - 'NaMo OP', where OP stands for "overpowered".

In a free-wheeling conversation with the Prime Minister at his residence in New Delhi, gamers decided to give PM Modi a new gamer tag.

A smiling Prime Minister said that India has already given him a name: 'NaMo'.

The gamers replied: "We all have gamer tags. Since you are a Gen Z like us, we would now call you 'NaMo OP' (overpowered), as you are the most powerful person in the country, in our livestream chats."

PM Modi also learnt several gaming phrases like GTG (Got to Go) and AFK (away from keyboard), among others, which are used during live-streaming by the creators.

Later, PM Modi also played some indigenous games with the creators.

The Prime Minister's meeting with the gaming community became a talking point in the nation, due to e-gaming's vast engagement with the youth.

PM Modi's outreach to the gaming community reinforced his resolve to maximise youth connection in the nation’s growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor