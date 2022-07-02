Get your passport in just 7 days with this simple method

Now you can apply for a passport online with this simple method. With this new method, you will get a passport at home in just seven days. To apply for a passport, you must first go to the official website of passport which is https://portal2.passportindia.gov.in/AppOnline.

Then click on Project /user/Registration BaseAction. After this select the passport office and then your state. An application form will be apperead on your screen fill the form carefully. If there is any mistake in the form, it will be also printed on your passport. In the meantime, whatever information you fill in should also be in your passport. You also have to go to your nearest passport office to verify the documents.

If you want an early passport, you need to apply for a passport immediately. It gets faster than a normal passport. This passport is delivered shortly after verification. You have to pay extra to get this passport. Both types of passports are issued only after verification. During verification, you have to show all the documents. The instant passport is delivered to your home address within seven days. You have to pay Rs 1500 for a normal passport.