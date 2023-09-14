Ghaziabad: Bus accident on Delhi-Meerut expressway leaves 15-20 passengers injured

A bus on its way from Meerut to Delhi met with an accident on Thursday around 5 p.m. on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The bus lost control and veered off the road near a rest house.

In this unfortunate incident, around 15-20 passengers sustained injuries and have been promptly admitted to nearby medical facilities, including the MMG Hospital, Joint Hospital, and a private hospital.

VIDEO | Several people were injured when a bus they were travelling in veered off the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in #Ghaziabad district earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bsyldmJ333 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2023

Meanwhile, it is reported that the accident occurred due to the driver losing control of the bus. The police are conducting a thorough investigation at the scene. According to the information provided by the police, the injured individuals have been taken to a hospital with the assistance of locals, where they are receiving medical treatment.

Mohammad Sadiq, a passenger who was injured in the accident, said the bus also hit a pole before falling off the road. "I was sleeping in the bus, and suddenly I could hear people screaming. When I woke up, I didn't understand anything, and there was chaos everywhere. I was injured, and I can't remember what happened after that," he said. Some passengers said the accident was caused by the driver's error.