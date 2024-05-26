Ghaziabad Hidden Camera: Over 320 Clips Of Women Found So Far, Search On For Absconding Mahant

An unsettling event unfolded at a temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a concealed CCTV camera was discovered above the changing area. Following a woman's complaint, the police launched an investigation and found footage of approximately 320 women from the camera positioned outside the temple's changing room. This data is only for 5 days, the rest of the data is missing. Mahant Mukesh Goswami went missing after compliant was registered against him. Ghaziabad Police, in collaboration with Meerut authorities, are conducting raids at various locations to arrest him. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DSP) Dehat Vivek Chand Yadav revealed that Mukesh Goswami, a temple Mahant, is suspected of staging this heinous violation of privacy.

The incident was sparked when a woman and her daughter, visiting the temple for a ritual bath on May 21, stumbled upon the secret camera inside the changing room. Disturbed by the discovery, they reported the matter to the temple Mahant, only to face harassment and threats in return. Later, they complained to the Sach police station, sparking an investigation into the matter. In response to the allegations, Mahant Mukesh Goswami attempted to refuse blame, attributing the presence of the CCTV cameras to the temple committee's security measures. He suggested that monkeys may have tampered with the cameras, altering their focus. Denying any wrongdoing, he dismissed the accusations made by female devotees. Meanwhile it is said that he has made his wife contest the election of Muradnagar Nagar Panchayat Chairman on BJP ticket.

Also Read: CCTV Scandal in UP: Ghaziabad Police Search for Accused Mahant Mukesh Goswami for Filming Women in Temple Changing Room

Ghaziabad Police has registered a case against accused Mahant Mukesh Goswami under IPC 354 (criminal assault on a woman), 354C (stalking or photographing women), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). A police investigation has so far found video footage of 75 women changing their clothes. It cannot be ruled out that the number of victims will increase upon further investigation.