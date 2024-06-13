Ghaziabad House Fire: 5, Including 2 Children, Killed In Loni Area

Five individuals, among them two women, a seven-year-old girl, and a seven-month-old baby, tragically perished in a severe fire incident at a three-story residence in the Behta Hajipur area of Loni, Ghaziabad, late on Wednesday night, as confirmed by authorities.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit. Prompted by a late-night distress call from Behta Hajipur, local law enforcement and fire services rushed to the scene where they discovered several individuals trapped inside the blazing house. Initially, a woman and a child were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire originated on the ground floor and swiftly engulfed the building, trapping occupants on the upper floors. Sadly, five bodies, including two adults and three children, were recovered from the premises. According to additional police commissioner Dinesh Kumar P., locals reported that the fire rapidly intensified upon contact with some stored thermocol/foam material inside the house.