Ghaziabad: Man held for killing live-in partner, dumping body in Kullu forest

Ghaziabad, Dec 24 The Ghaziabad police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner while they were on their way to Kullu in Himachal Pradesh seven months ago.

The accused, who has been identified as Raman, had even lodged a missing complaint on May 20.

According to the police, after killing his live-in partner, the accused lodged a police complaint that his 'wife' is missing following which a case was registered at the Indirapuram police station and investigation was taken up.

"During investigation, it was found that the duo had an argument over their wedding," said the official.

A police officer privy to investigation said that Raman had strangulated the woman while going towards Kullu and then threw her body in a nearby forest area.

The body of the deceased has been found from the the forest area, and further the probe is underway.

The case follows the shocking Mehrauli murder case, wherein Aaftab Poonawalla killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped the body parts in a nearby forest area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor