Ghazipur Fire: Smoke Still Coming From Landfill; Residents Complain of Breathing Issues (Watch Videos)

Thick black smoke was still coming out from the Ghazipur landfill on Monday, hours after a major fire broke out in the area. A huge fire were reported on Sunday evening due to the gases produced in the massive mountain of waste.

Now, several residents who live close to the landfill have complained of throat and breathing irritation due to smoke.

Smoke Continues To Billow From Ghazipur Landfill

#WATCH | Smoke continues to billow from Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi where a fire broke last evening.



Delhi Fire Services say that the fire was caused due to the gas produced in the landfill. No casualty reported.



(Visuals shot at 7:15 am) pic.twitter.com/5aZNtzMWbU — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

One of the residents complained of breathing issues and alleged the administration's negligence for the massive fire, adding that smoke billowing out of the fire can have serious implications for the elderly people.

#WATCH | Delhi: A local commuter says, "The fire caused a lot of problems here. The elderly citizens are facing problems in commuting due to the breathing issue... This problem is not being resolved. The biggest problem we are facing is in breathing." https://t.co/7bpsLsUJjApic.twitter.com/mF1K3o16ks — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

"I am having breathing issues. The administration is negligent...The smoke will have serious implications for the elderly," Sumit told ANI.

Schoolgirl From the Area on Pollution

#WATCH | Delhi: A schoolgirl from the area says, "We were having irritation in the throat and we were coughing due to smoke. This fire caused pollution. Everyone is suffering from this." https://t.co/7bpsLsUJjApic.twitter.com/WHkY4l6Sjq — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

Another resident said, "The first and biggest issue around the landfill site is the foul smell. Pollution has made life difficult in the area for the last 10 years. People have complained against it many times, but the government does not take adequate action."

"Our teams are there and are working to douse the flames completely. The fire call was received on Sunday evening at 5:22 p.m. Initially, we had sent two fire engines, but later, eight fire engines were pressed into service," said a DFS official to the news agency PTI.