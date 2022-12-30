Girl dies by suicide after being 'ditched' by live-in partner in Hyderabad, man arrested

A Hindu girl died by suicide in Telangana's Shamshabad area of Hyderabad after allegedly being 'ditched' by her live-in partner, police said on Thursday.

The police said that the deceased, identified as Pujitha, was a civil aspirant and had died by suicide on either December 23 or 24. The police received the information about her death on December 26.

Soon after the receipt of the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case under suspicious death and investigation into the matter.

According to DCP Shamshabad, R Jagadishwar Reddy, the deceased girl was in a live-in relationship with a man identified as Mohammed Ali for the last four years.

The official informed that Pujitha died by suicide after she discovered that Ali was already married and had children.

"During the investigation, police noticed that Mohammed Ali was in a live-in relationship with the girl Pujitha for the last 4 years and later when Pujitha got to know that Mohammed Ali is already married and had children, she was upset about it and there was an altercation which took place between them. Later Pujitha died by suicide as she was depressed about it," the police said.

The police arrested Ali on Thursday under section 306 IPC. He was sent to the judicial remand.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

