Girl who accused Raj Minister's son of rape pressurised to withdraw case: BJP

New Delhi, June 12 The BJP on Sunday alleged that the girl who filed a rape case against Rohit Joshi, son of Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi, is being pressurised to withdraw the case, adding that she was attacked the previous night and is currently admitted in the AIIMS Trauma Centre here.

Taking to Twitter, in-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department Amit Malviya said: "The girl, who had filed a rape case against the son of Ashok Gehlot government minister Mahesh Joshi, was attacked in Delhi last night, chemical was thrown on her face. There is pressure to withdraw the case. The minister's son is absconding, and the girl is at the AIIMS Trauma Center. Where is Rahul and Priyanka?"

The FIR against Rohit Joshi was lodged in Delhi by the 23-year-old woman, who alleged that the accused raped her multiple times for over a year.

The complaint mentioned that she was raped in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Reacting to the allegations against his son, Mahesh Joshi had said: "Instead of speculation, police should be allowed to do their job. I am sure the police will do justice, go deep and find out the truth."

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP in Rajasthan alleged that the state government is trying to save the accused.

"It is unfortunate that the state government is trying to save the accused. It is the Congress culture, which tries to cover up such cases eventually, which is unfortunate," Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria had said

