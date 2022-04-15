Girl who jumped from Delhi's Akshardham metro station succumbs to injuries

The girl, who had jumped from the Akshardham metro station on Blue Line in East Delhi succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening, said officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Metro Jitendra Mani said that the girl was a resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, worked in Haryana's Gurugram, and had quit her job recently.

On Thursday morning, a woman jumped off from Akshardham metro station on Blue Line in East Delhi.

A senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said that CISF personnel on duty at platform number 2 of the metro station noticed a woman has climbed the parapet of the metro station at around 7.30 am. They tried their best to convince and beg her to get off the wall at the Metro Station on the Blue Line.

The CISF personnel tried to convince the lady while some personnel arranged a blanket to catch her in case of a fall.

"In the meantime, another team of CISF rushed towards the ground floor and with the help of others, they created a safety net by collecting a blanket and bedsheets from shops around the metro station premises," the official added.

The woman jumped off from the metro station and fell into the safety net but unfortunately, she received severe injuries. She was rushed to a hospital where she was given treatment in ICU, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

