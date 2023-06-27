"Give us law and order we will make Delhi safe," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday lashed out at Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the law and order situation in the national capital and accused the Central Government of not having a solid plan to improve Delhi's law and order.

"It seems the Central govt doesn't have a solid plan to improve Delhi's law and order. Calling a meeting is just a formality. In the Pragati Maidan area where G20 meetings will be held, a robbery was committed in broad daylight. There is 'Jungle Raj' in Delhi. Give us law and order, we will make it the safest city," Kerjriwal told reporters today.

The chief minister's remarks were made after the shocking broad daylight robbery near Pragati Maidan in which Rs 2 lakh was allegedly robbed from a delivery agent and his associate at gunpoint. Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena today called a review meeting over the law and order situation in the city.

Police on Monday apprehended two people in connection with the robbery incident.

According to the police, the remaining suspects have been identified and raids are being conducted to arrest them.

After CCTV visuals of the incident surfaced on social media, Kejriwal had yesterday demanded the resignation of the LG.

"LG should resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi. If the Central government is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show you how to make a city safe for its citizens," the Delhi CM tweeted while posting a video of the accident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor