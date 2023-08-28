Go First cancels flights till August 31st

Go First has announced that their flights remain cancelled till 31 July, citing operational constraints. The cash strapped domestic airline company has stopped operations since 2 May. On May 2, Go First cancelled its flights and filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker, Pratt & Whitney, for its inability to promptly meet obligations -- leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the government 'has been assisting the airline in every possible manner' and has spoken to stakeholders."… unfortunate that this operational bottleneck has dealt a blow to the airline's financial position. It has come to our knowledge that the airline has applied to the NCLT. It is prudent to wait for the judicial process to run its course," he said.