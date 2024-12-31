Goa: 23-Year-Old Tourist Dies in Altercation with Hotel Staff, One Arrested

Goa has witnessed a surge in tourists flocking to its beaches and hotels to celebrate the year-end and welcome the New Year. Amid the lively atmosphere, a shocking incident occurred at a beachside hotel in Calangute, North Goa, where a 23-year-old tourist from Andhra Pradesh was killed following a dispute with hotel staff.

According to Goa Police, the group of tourists arrived at the hotel late at night and requested food. When the hotel owner informed them that the kitchen was closed, the situation escalated. The tourists reportedly used offensive language toward a female hotel staff member, leading to a physical confrontation.

During the scuffle, a hotel worker struck tourist Ravi Teja on the head with a stick, police said. The tourist died on the spot. \Police arrested 23-year-old Kamal Sonar, a Nepalese laborer working at the hotel, in connection with the incident. The hotel owner and two other individuals are being sought by authorities. A murder case has been filed against the accused.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.